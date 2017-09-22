Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Dayton Air Show
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Road work to close State Route 177 in Preble County
Top Stories
Heat wave brings big crowds to pools
2 dead after shooting near Family Dollar in Dayton
Teen seriously injured after being struck by SUV
Relief from the heat and scattered storms overnight
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Live
Sports
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Operation Football
Bengals
Top Stories
Lowry rolls to British Open victory
Top Stories
Baseball Hall grows by six
Top Stories
Munoz hitting leads Cards to win over Reds
Dragons lose at Kane County
Reds snap 4-game losing skid with 3-2 win over Cards
Dragons win pitching gem at Kane County
Community
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
“Yoshi,” the Pet of the Week
Top Stories
Lawn Diseases with Lawn Plus
Top Stories
Sweet and Savory Recipes with Chef Gerrie
2019 Fire House Run
Wagtown looking for artists for new dog trail in Dayton
Sushi Hana participating in Summer Restaurant Week
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
International Day Of Peace
Dayton students march against violence
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Heat wave brings big crowds to pools
Ohio fourth in nation for human trafficking cases, new federal rules aimed at reducing number
DeWine urges lawmakers to address school takeover issue
Ohio State Fair hosting sensory-friendly morning for people with autism, other sensitive groups
More Latest Video
Helpful Resources
How to Volunteer
How to Donate
How to Find Help
How to dispose of debris
Donate Online
Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft
Community comes together for overwhelmed dog shelter
Help still available for businesses recovering from tornado outbreak
Dayton City Commission to hold votes on new gun fire detection app for police
Armstrong Air and Space Museum celebrates 50th anniversary of moon landing
More profile-65422
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Find a cooling center near you
75 styles of hummus recalled for listeria risk
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN