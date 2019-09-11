Skip to content
DMAX temporarily laying off more than 500 workers during GM strike
Ontario’s Premier continues to foster business relationship with Ohio
Golf outing raises money for Miami Valley Crime Stoppers
Ohio GOP fined $100K for improperly funding voter database
Operation Football Game of the Week 4: Troy at Tipp City
Operation Football Week 4: Oakwood at Valley View
Operation Football Week 4: Trotwood at Fairmont
Operation Football Week 4: Northmont at Springfield
Operation Football Week 4: Northridge at Milton Union
Organizers make strides ahead of Walk to End Alzheimer’s
I Love Dayton: Shelby County Sheriff set to leave behind lasting legacy
Patriot Day events planned across the Miami Valley
Organizations make books part of healthcare for children
I Love Dayton: Morton students pen letters of hope to tornado-ravaged Northridge
WDTN to start daily broadcasts with National Anthem
Pet of the Week
Yellow Cab Food Truck Rally
Mini Key Lime Pies
Arrow Wine Oktoberfest
Tailgate for Your Health
Choosing Hope Adoptions
Heat and high humidity persists this weekend
Storm Team 2 Forecast
DMAX temporarily laying off more than 500 workers during GM strike
Tragedy in Dayton Stories
Connor Group shares distribution plan for Oregon District victims fund
Mass shooting victims debating current plan to distribute tragedy funds
WVU basketball exhibition will benefit Oregon District shooting victims
Luncheon honors first responders after difficult year
Dayton students reflect on 2 tragedies, call for peace
Latest Video on WDTN.com
DMax temporarily laying off more than 500 workers during GM strike
Video
Premier of Ontario visits Ohio
Video
One hospitalized after shooting
Video
Crime Stoppers golf tournament
Video
Car drives through mall
Video
Credit union, church help with Northridge teachers recover from tornado
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Adventure Central asks for help renovating kitchen
Churches of Christ Disaster Response Team delivers aid to Outer Banks
Tweets by WDTN