Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Border Report Tour
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Springboro boy joins Cedarville men’s basketball team
‘Night at the Air Force Museum’ brings history to life
Veterans’ voices heard at Huber Heights commission’s first town hall for service members
Dayton Peace Accords exhibit opens at Dayton Peace Museum
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Game of the week preview: Alter at C.J.
Top Stories
WATCH: Baltimore Ravens head coach congratulates Xenia on landing potential playoff spot
Former Reds slugger Josh Hamilton charged with child injury
Mayfield storms away from interview
TEAM OF THE WEEK: Xenia Buccaneers
Community
Coats for Kids
Veterans Voices
Donate
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Foy’s bringing customers to Fairborn for 90 years
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Leonard Ouzts headlines Dayton Funnybone
Top Stories
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
Kate’s Plate celebrates 5-year anniversary
Fall Activities at Aullwood
National Cookbook Day
WDTN Coats For Kids campaign heands out thousands of coats to community
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Springfield couple killed in Mercer County crash
greenview
Operation Football Week 10: Greenview at Greenon
Latest Video on WDTN.com
One dead after car crashed into creek
Video
10-year-old joins men's basketball team
Video
Night at the Air Force Museum
Video
Veteran's voices heard at Huber Heights commission's first town hall for service members
Video
New exhibit opens at Dayton Peace Museum
Video
UD Arena unveils renovations
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
20 years later: Murder of Dayton police officer remains unsolved
OSP debuts web page mapping all vehicle crash data
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN