Greater Dayton Apartment Association

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Ohio
Oregon District Shooting – 1 Year Later
A Year of Recovery
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
First-Time Voter Project
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Dayton Police investigate drive-by shooting
Housing experts concerned eviction moratorium simply delays housing crisis for Miami Valley residents
Video
Slow progress within Dayton Police Reform groups doesn’t diminish hope
Video
US-35 WB near Germantown Street reopens after Multi-vehicle crash
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
A Year of Recovery
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Big Race – Indy
Operation Football
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Votto gives Reds walk off win over Cardinals
Top Stories
Tom Seaver, heart and mighty arm of Miracle Mets, dies at 75
Bengals sign Mixon to 4-year extension
Cardinals crush the Reds 16-2
Cardinals slam Reds 7-5
Community
Give A Little Love
Clear the Shelters
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Camden pharmacy one of two in Ohio participating in new pilot program
Video
Dayton club hosting school supply giveaway and voter registration
Video
Union mom with 6 special needs children in need of major home repairs
Video
Health officials say Lyme disease was contracted in Clark County for the first time ever
Video
Living Dayton
The Virtual Home Show
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Autumn Fun in the Miami Valley
Video
Top Stories
RMHC Celebrating 40 Years
Video
Top Stories
Wandering Griffin
Video
Aviatra Accelerators
Video
Cafe 1610
Video
Sylvan Learning Center
Video
Programming
Dayton’s CW
What’s on TV?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
The Mel Robbins Show
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
JOBS
More
About WDTN
Contests
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Email Alerts
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Greater Dayton Apartment Association
Housing experts concerned eviction moratorium simply delays housing crisis for Miami Valley residents
Video
Tweets by WDTN
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Man in critical condition following drive-by shooting
Video
U.S. 35 reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Video
US-35 shut down after crash
Video
Five Rivers health center groundbreaking
Video
Locals react to eviction moratorium
Video
City leaders share progress on police reform
Video
Don't Miss
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1
Newlyweds share wedding feast after coronavirus cancellation
Video
‘It moved so fast’: Security cameras show fire ripping through Colorado home
Video
VIDEO: Ohio officers rescue 2 fawns from in-ground pool
Batman, Riddler can give you directions in Waze
Video
Dramatic video shows Ohio officer crawl into wreckage to rescue little girl
Video
Florida Amazon driver hits man in face after argument over face mask
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Excess lead levels detected at Greenon Junior/Senior High School
Sidney-Shelby County YMCA hosting community blood drive Wednesday
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS