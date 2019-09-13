Skip to content
News
Top Stories
4 Gallia County Jail inmates escape after overpowering corrections officers
House destroyed by fire in Dayton
Dayton Police cruiser involved in crash
Driver suspected of OVI after hitting pole and parked cars in Troy
Sports
Top Stories
No. 5 Buckeyes hammer ‘Huskers 48-7
Operation Football Week 5 Game of the Week: Miamisburg at Springboro
Operation Football Week 5: Marion Local at Anna
Operation Football Week 5: Arcanum at Miami East
Operation Football Week 5: Graham at Tecumseh
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
J.J. Williamson headlines Dayton Funnyone
Twisted Trails Haunt
Mermaids and Pirates Newport Aquarium
Charity Golf Outing and Chili Cook-Off
Subaru Outdoor Experience
Pet of the Week
gallia county
4 Gallia County Jail inmates escape after overpowering corrections officers
Tragedy in Dayton Stories
Mayor Whaley, gun rights activists testify in DC on gun legislation
Group performs random acts of kindness in honor of shooting victims
Connor Group shares distribution plan for Oregon District victims fund
Mass shooting victims debating current plan to distribute tragedy funds
WVU basketball exhibition will benefit Oregon District shooting victims
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Search team thinks they're "one step away" from finding Coker
Dress giveaway
Oktoberfest
Walk like MADD
Trotwood reunion
Bed giveaway
Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft
Final weekend of Greyhound in Dayton upsets riders
High schools face off in Goodwill donation competition
Bagless curbside leaf pickup returns to Dayton next month
Springfield Fire Department awarded $500K grant for new equipment
Whistleblower: White House tried to ‘lock down’ call details
Adventure Central asks for help renovating kitchen
