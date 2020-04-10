Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
“The lord has just spared our lives,” families in Williston, SC survive tornado
Video
Trump says he’ll decide on easing guidelines, not governors
Food banks pushed to he limit
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 6,975 cases reported, 274 deaths
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio
Coronavirus in Ohio: Where you can get help
Coronavirus in Ohio: How you can help
Thank you to our Frontline Heroes
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Browns new GM Berry prepared for unique, “virtual” draft
Top Stories
Former Flyer preps for NFL Draft
Video
XFL suspends operations, lays off employees
ESPN to air Horse Challenge
Dayton Dragons keep fans engaged as opening day remains on hold
Video
Community
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
Pledge of Allegiance
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Brookville business starts ‘pay it forward’ program
Top Stories
St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church launches Worship on Wheels
Kettering restaurant hosts ‘Virtual Community Dinner’
Video
Rosencrans Memorial Blood Drive still on
Local COVID-19 Response Fund awards first grants
Video
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
AAA: Keeping your car healthy
Video
Top Stories
Staying social while staying home
Video
Top Stories
COVID-19 and the wedding industry
Video
Supporting small businesses during the pandemic
Video
American Heart Association: Staying Healthy at Home
Video
Dayton Metro Library Digital Collections
Video
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
More
About Us
Contests
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Closings
Closings
There are currently 91 active closings. Click for more details.
furlough
Coronavirus in Ohio: Clark County cuts budget to get ahead of sales tax loss
Tweets by WDTN
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Dayton entrepreneurs provide free Easter meals
Video
Local EMS crews travel to New York City to assist with COVID-19 response
Video
Garb-and-go meals in West Carrollton
Video
Dayton Foodbank announces hours
Video
Free Easter meals in Brookville
Video
More than 6,600 coronavirus cases in Ohio
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
DeWine: Food trucks OK’d to operate at state’s rest areas during pandemic
Video
IRS launches new tool to help non-filers register for Economic Impact Payments
More As Seen on 2 NEWS