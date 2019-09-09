Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton/Patterson
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Skylar Richardson on Trial
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Coroner’s Office, lab showcase crime-solving technology
Mass shooting victims ask that tragedy funds be distributed more evenly
Preparations underway for President Trump’s visit to Wapakoneta
Colin Kaepernick’s Nike ad wins Emmy
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Live
Sports
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Suarez homers twice as Reds edge D-backs
Top Stories
49ers roll over Bengals 41-17
Reds lose combined 1-hitter to DBacks
Flyers start season 2-0 with win at Robt Morris
Cincinnati beats Miami for 14th straight time
Community
Coats for Kids
Donate
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
Veteran Salute
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Patriot Day events planned across the Miami Valley
Top Stories
Organizations make books part of healthcare for children
I Love Dayton: Morton students pen letters of hope to tornado-ravaged Northridge
WDTN to start daily broadcasts with National Anthem
Alzheimer’s program helps find wandering loved ones
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Dayton Ballet holds auditions for children to star in The Nutcracker
Top Stories
Frutta Bowls
Top Stories
Greater Dayton Heart Walk
Gem City Market breaks ground on construction
Honey Fest
Autumn Fest at Learning Tree Farm
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
forensics
Coroner’s Office, lab showcase crime-solving technology
Tragedy in Dayton Stories
Mass shooting victims ask that tragedy funds be distributed more evenly
WVU basketball exhibition will benefit Oregon District shooting victims
Luncheon honors first responders after difficult year
Dayton students reflect on 2 tragedies, call for peace
Whaley visits Washington to join mayors’ call to action on gun legislation
More Oregon District Shooting
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Coroner’s Office, lab showcase crime-solving technology
Mass shooting victims ask that tragedy funds be distributed more evenly
Preparations underway for President Trump’s visit to Wapakoneta
Colin Kaepernick’s Nike ad wins Emmy
More Latest Video
Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft
Pride flags from UD’s LGBTQ support home thrown in trash
Shiloh Tornado Resource Center still aiding devastated community
Sherrod Brown urges more action on gun control
Panera teams with Humane Society to aid shelter animals
More profile-65422
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Hispanic Heritage Festival returns to RiverScape for 19th year
DPS receives ‘D’ grade on state report card
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN