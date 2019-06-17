Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Warren County school nurse pleads guilty to sexual imposition of student
Top Stories
Wayne to name Roosevelt Mukes HS football coach; replaces Jay Minton
Police: Arizona man beheads roommate’s dog as she moves out
O’Charley’s to present check to Dayton Children’s
NOAA: ‘Bermuda high’ that led to Miami Valley tornado outbreak could be coming back
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 2 Sky Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Canellations
Live
Sports
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Operation Football
Bengals
Top Stories
Wayne to name Roosevelt Mukes HS football coach; replaces Jay Minton
Top Stories
Castillo leads Reds over Astros
Top Stories
Making Memories Golf Classic V
Bengals to open training camp in Dayton July 27
Woodland captures U.S. Open
US downs Chile 3-0 at the World Cup
Community
Clear the Shelters
I Love Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Sprinkles and Morsel, SICSA’s “Pet of the Week”
Top Stories
How to prevent grubs with Lawn Plus
Top Stories
Steak and Chicken Chunks from Fricker’s
Carillon Park Rail Festival
Comedian Tim Gaither performing at Dayton Funny Bone
Cauliflower Antipasto Salad from Busy Bee Real Meals
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
flood
Storm Team 2 Forecast
Helpful Resources
How to Volunteer
How to Donate
How to Find Help
How to dispose of debris
Donate Online
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Tornado Recovery: How to apply for assistance
What’s new at the 2019 Dayton Air Show
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN