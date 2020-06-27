Skip to content
First at 4 is streaming live now
fireworks police
Despite complaints, local police say they’re trying to track down fireworks
Officials concerned about spike in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in Montgomery County
Video
Vigil held for Valley View teacher battling cancer
Video
Crews investigating house fire in Xenia
Video
Nursing home outdoor visits restart July 20 amid virus rise
Video
Daybreak Dayton building new drop-in center for at-risk youth
Video
Zion Baptist Church hosting drive-thru testing site
Video
Shooting of ex-wife, husband in Greene County ruled self-defense
Netflix reboots ‘Unsolved Mysteries,’ featuring Pittsfield aliens in premiere
New York woman with walker goes viral in video of her joining protest
Video
‘Unsafe load’: Porsche driver tows hot tub with homemade trailer
Get ready for beautiful sunsets: Saharan dust heading to US by next week
Gallery
Court ruling allows spouse’s mental records revealed in custody, support cases
Supreme Court rules against Trump administration in decision to end DACA
Interactive Radar
Working groups tackling police reform announced
Daybreak Dayton building new drop-in center for at-risk youth
Video
