Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tragedy in Dayton
Dayton Air Show
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Monday 12 Aug 2019
Toxic algae kills 3 dogs within hours
Study: Mass violence stems from more than just mental illness
American Federation of Teachers calls on Walmart to take guns off shelves
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Live
Sports
Operation Football
Scores & Schedules
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Operation Football preview: Greenon Knights
Top Stories
Dragons done-in by Lugnuts big seventh
Reds settle for split with 6-3 loss to Cubs
Bengals drop preseason opener to Chiefs
Dragons get one-hit by Lugnuts
Community
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Charlie Brown comes to life at Stubbs Park
Top Stories
Heartful Schools Program
Top Stories
Ratatouille recipe from Azra’s Mediterranean
Raise Your Brush hosts class to benefit victims of Oregon District Tragedy
Yellow Cab Tavern hosts Beatles Tribute
Great American Beer Tasting
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Final Five
Why U.S. women’s gymnastics team chose the nickname ‘Final Five’
Back to School Stories
Back to School: What to know about Ohio’s sales tax holiday weekend
Back to School: How parents and students should prepare
Back to School: Find your school information here
More Back to School
Helpful Resources
How to Volunteer
How to Donate
How to Find Help
How to dispose of debris
Donate Online
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Toxic algae kills 3 dogs within hours
Study: Mass violence stems from more than just mental illness
American Federation of Teachers calls on Walmart to take guns off shelves
Family celebrates life of Thomas McNichols, Oregon District shooting victim
More Latest Video
Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft
Neighbor reacts to shooter’s friend living next door
Community works to support Oregon District businesses
Dayton area schools prepare security measures in case of shooting situations
Esther Price donating all of Wednesday’s sales to Oregon District Tragedy Fund
More profile-65422
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Disaster loans now available for flooding damage to some agriculture businesses
Crime Victim Compensation Team to offer financial support for shooting victims, families
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN