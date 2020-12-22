Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Ohio
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Pass or Fail
Political News
Crime
Entertainment News
Pass or Fail
Video Game News
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Lori Loughlin, former ‘Full House’ star, released from prison after college bribery scandal
Video
Centerville receives $800K from state for Stubbs Park upgrades
China sentences lawyer who reported on coronavirus outbreak to 4 years
RTA to adjust routes beginning Jan. 10
Weather
Daily Forecast
A Year of Recovery
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
The Big Game
Operation Football
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Still The King: James wins AP Male Athlete of Year award
Video
Top Stories
Browns down 6 players for Jets game due to COVID protocols
Double-Doubles by Love, Holden lead Raiders past Green Bay
Two ‘Bama players among Heisman finalists
Two members of the Cleveland Browns placed on COVID-19 list
Working For You
Home For The Holidays
NORAD Santa Tracker
Remarkable Woman of Dayton
Nashville Zoo Baby Giraffe Cam
Give A Little Love
Coats for Kids
Clear the Shelters
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Miami Valley domestic violence resources
Buy Local
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
TikToker putting Fairborn in spotlight
Video
West Carrollton ‘Kindness Ninjas’ spreading happiness before the holiday
Video
Dayton cocktail bar giving back to non-profits
Video
Family spreading holiday cheer with Kettering tree lot tradition
Video
Living Dayton
The Virtual Home Show
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Wheat Penny
Video
Top Stories
Breakfast Charcuterie Board
Video
Top Stories
One-of-a-kind Art at F&S Infinity Designs
Video
Chewy’s Pet of the Week
Video
Candle Safety Tips
Video
Last Minute Holiday Gifts at Mike’s Bike Park
Video
Programming
Dayton’s CW
What’s on TV?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
The Mel Robbins Show
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
JOBS
More
About WDTN
Contests
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Email Alerts
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Faulkner
Cold Case: Disabled veteran’s death still unsolved 10 years later
Video
Election Results
Electoral Vote Map
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Miami Valley Alzheimer's Association receives $10,000 donation challenge
Video
Update to Scene 75 evacuation
Video
Lights at Clifton Mill turn off December 30
Video
Adopt a nurse program shows support for medical workers
Video
Mad River Mountain opens Sunday
Video
Lebron James named AP Male Athlete of the Year
Video
Don't Miss
Body camera video shows shooting of man by Columbus police officer
Video
The top fast foods added and removed from menus in 2020
Pampered Pets: Americans spend big on furry friends
Video
Letters to Santa give unique look at 2020
Video
Which major stores, restaurant chains are open on Christmas Day?
Gallery
Track Santa’s Christmas Eve journey with the NORAD Santa Tracker
11-year-old jumps from second-floor window in Tennessee after saving brother from fire
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Anonymous donor creates $10,000 match donation challenge for Miami Valley’s Alzheimer’s Association
Video
Kettering man with special Santa connection helping keep wife’s memory alive
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS