Evan Whitt
Graham Local Schools mourning after death of sophomore student
Tragedy in Dayton Stories
Group performs random acts of kindness in honor of shooting victims
Connor Group shares distribution plan for Oregon District victims fund
Mass shooting victims debating current plan to distribute tragedy funds
WVU basketball exhibition will benefit Oregon District shooting victims
Luncheon honors first responders after difficult year
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Officials: Drone dropped cell phone and weed into jail yard
Video
Two Montgomery Co. polling locations changed due to tornado damage
Video
Secretary of State talks voting
Video
Local politicians weigh-in on impeachment inquiry
Video
The Honor Network comes to Dayton
Video
Performing acts of kindness in Dayton
Video
Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft
Springfield Fire Department awarded $500K grant for new equipment
Fly Zone turns Fairborn into a memorable stop for marathon spectators
Fairborn schools team with Kroger for football-themed food drive
Art exhibit showcases icons of UD basketball
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Adventure Central asks for help renovating kitchen
Churches of Christ Disaster Response Team delivers aid to Outer Banks
Tweets by WDTN