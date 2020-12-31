Skip to content
Dayton
emergency responders
Local fire station warns emergency response may decrease after COVID drains funds from city budget
Video
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Fire station questions city about funding
Video
4 seriously injured after Springfield crash
Video
Standoff over, suspect is dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
Video
Man found dead after hours-long standoff
Video
Tipp City bar cited for violating curfew orders
Video
Fire station funding battle
Video
Watch as guards stop inmate accused of trying to escape from Ohio jail
Video
Florida deputy surprises dance group with dance-off after noise complaint
Video
The major stories that we might forget about when we look back on 2020
30 retailers that struggled, shrunk or closed for good in 2020
Body camera video shows shooting of man by Columbus police officer
Video
The top fast foods added and removed from menus in 2020
Pampered Pets: Americans spend big on furry friends
Video
Gem City Market expected to open in winter of 2021
Video
Porch gargoyle causing stir with neighbor helping raise money for the Foodbank
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS