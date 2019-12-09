electricity

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
25°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Home For The Holidays
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Scheduled power outage impacts DeGraff with lows in the teens
Storm Team 2 Forecast 6 PM Tuesday 10 Dec 2019
$98 million ballot issue would build 4 new schools in Troy
Ohio lawmakers react to the articles of impeachment
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Spy Harder: Patriots caught videotaping in Spygate sequel
Top Stories
Bengals bested by Browns 27-19
No. 19 Flyers beat St. Mary’s in Colangelo Classic
(2)Ohio State to meet (3)Clemson in national semis
No. 1 LSU to face Oklahoma in Peach Bowl; No. 2 Ohio State to play Clemson in Fiesta Bowl
Community
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Sidney store creates Christmas spectacle
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
The Nutcracker on stage at Schuster Center
Top Stories
After Hours Science with the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
Top Stories
The Friday The 13th Before Christmas
Holiday Party Appetizer
Holiday poinsettias from Stockslager’s
Holiday Time Management
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Trump rallies voters after impeachment articles unveiled
electricity
Scheduled power outage impacts DeGraff with lows in the teens
Latest Video on WDTN.com
DeGraff Power Outage
Video
Troy schools bond issue
Video
Ohio lawmakers react to impeachment articles
Video
Congress expected to pass funding for NASIC expansion project
Video
Victims testify on first day of former OSP trooper sex crimes trial
Video
WPAFB first active-duty Purple Heart base
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Boy stuck in hospital asks for Christmas cards
Miamisburg PD extends ‘No Shave November’ campaign to raise money for Del Rio family
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN