Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tragedy in Dayton
Dayton Air Show
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Ohio governor set to talk policy in wake of mass shootings
Authorities scour leads in mass shootings that left 31 dead
Fans show support during Dayton Dragons game
VIDEO: Semi fire shuts down I-75 SB near Dryden Rd.
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Live
Sports
Operation Football
Scores & Schedules
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Fans show support during Dayton Dragons game
Top Stories
Dayton Dragons postpone Sunday’s game after mass shooting
Pro Football HOF gets eight new members
Dragons edge Captains in series opener
Braves beat Reds 5-4 in 10
Community
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Pet of the Week
Top Stories
Art In The City
Top Stories
Healthy Back To School Snacks
DLM Good Neighbor 5k
Sommore headlines Dayton Funnybone
Back to School Bash Levitt Pavilion
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
El Paso Shooting
Authorities scour leads in mass shootings that left 31 dead
Back to School Stories
Back to School: What to know about Ohio’s sales tax holiday weekend
Back to School: How parents and students should prepare
Back to School: Find your school information here
More Back to School
Helpful Resources
How to Volunteer
How to Donate
How to Find Help
How to dispose of debris
Donate Online
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Fans show support during Dayton Dragons game
VIDEO: Semi fire shuts down I-75 SB near Dryden Rd.
Dem lawmakers hear vigil chants, point to several gun safety bills in limbo
Mass shooting renews calls for reform in Ohio
More Latest Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Crime Victim Compensation Team to offer financial support for shooting victims, families
How to donate to Oregon District shooting victims
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN