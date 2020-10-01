Eaton Eagles

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
COVID In The White House
Coronavirus in Ohio
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Entertainment News
Pass or Fail
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Second stimulus checks: How Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis could impact $1,200 direct payments
Coronavirus in Ohio: 1,157 new cases, 20 new deaths reported Saturday
Video
Pres. Trump COVID-19 update raises doubt about time of diagnosis, condition
Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanor battery, petty theft
Weather
Daily Forecast
A Year of Recovery
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
The Big Game
Operation Football
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Operation Football Game of the Week 6: Wayne at Northmont
Video
Top Stories
Operation Football Week 6: Oakwood at Bellbrook
Video
Operation Football Week 6: Springboro at Fairmont
Video
Operation Football Week 6: Dixie at Milton Union
Video
Operation Football Week 6: Fenwick at Carroll
Video
Working For You
Give A Little Love
Coats for Kids
Clear the Shelters
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
Support the UNCF Walk
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Miami Valley domestic violence resources
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
‘Pumpkin Patrol’ delivers pumpkins to Gem City Career Prep students
Video
WSU fraternity rocking for 24 hours to raise money to fight cancer
Video
Dayton Walk to End Alzheimer’s stepping off virtually
Video
Senior living community in Troy getting dose of pet therapy
Video
Living Dayton
The Virtual Home Show
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Pumpkin Alfredo
Video
Top Stories
Wiley’s Comedy Club
Video
Top Stories
Coats for Kids
Video
Zombie Pizza
Video
Crop Hunger Walk
Video
Fall Cocktail Recipes
Video
Programming
Dayton’s CW
What’s on TV?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
The Mel Robbins Show
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
JOBS
More
About WDTN
Contests
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Email Alerts
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Eaton Eagles
Operation Football Week 6: Eaton at Valley View
Video
Tweets by WDTN
Latest Video on WDTN.com
DeWine and Husted test negative for COVID-19
Video
Miami Valley reacts to Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis
Video
No confirmed cases traced to recent Trump rallies in Miami Valley
Video
'Pumpkin Patrol' delivers pumpkins to Gem City Career Prep students
Video
Contact tracing is important to tracking COVID and slowing spread
Video
DeWine gives coronavirus update, remarks on Pres. Trump's diagnosis
Video
Don't Miss
Melania Trump vents about family separation in secret recording
‘SNL’ returns live and in-studio with host Chris Rock for season premiere
Video
Kings Island selling pieces of Vortex coaster
FBI asks for nationwide help in identifying man who may have information in child sexual exploitation case
Woman will have multiple plastic surgeries to look like Kamala Harris, Texas surgeon says
Legendary country music singer-songwriter Mac Davis dies at 78
Video
Meteor spotted in sky across the Miami Valley
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
WSU fraternity rocking for 24 hours to raise money to fight cancer
Video
College-bound students can fill out the FAFSA starting Oct. 1
More As Seen on 2 NEWS