Top Stories
Duo tried cashing lottery ticket after gluing on winning numbers, police say
Ohio Medical Board receives petition to make ‘Bengals/Browns Fans’ qualifying condition for medical marijuana
Commercial airlines reroute flights amid U.S.-Iran tensions
Four ‘lost’ plant species rediscovered in Ohio
dollar tree
Commission votes down liquor permit for Dayton dollar store
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Dayton water increase approved
Video
Donation sites set up for Dayton girl killed in bus crash
Video
Cyber Security experts warn of Iranian attack
Video
UD expert speaks to Trump's remarks
Video
Pure Healthcare unveils new building
Video
City commission objects to liquor permit
Video
Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft
Female graduates outnumber males for first time at local police academy
Dayton launches free tax preparation program for low-income citizens
Dayton offering free tax services throughout Miami Valley
Kettering police receive 100 stuffed bears to hand out to children in need
More Phil Wiedenheft
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Local expert warns of possible Iranian cyberattack
Registration open for Tour de Donut
More As Seen on 2 NEWS