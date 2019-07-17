Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Dayton Air Show
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Trump slams congresswomen; crowd roars, ‘Send her back!’
Top Stories
Dog shot and killed after attempting to bite Sidney police officer
Suspect screaming ‘You die!’ kills up to 23 at anime studio
Gunshot detection technology approved in Dayton
Neighbors react to shooting death of 19-year-old in Miamisburg
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Live
Sports
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Operation Football
Bengals
Top Stories
Middletown native Schwarber’s walk-off blast lifts Cubs past Reds
Top Stories
Dayton Amateur Baseball League a big win for players
Top Stories
Bengals tour Welcome Stadium ahead of practice
Reds double-up Cubs 6-3
Dragons complete series sweep over Beloit
Bengals’ Boling retires
Community
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Archer’s Tavern
Top Stories
Why We Tell The Story on stage at Epiphany Lutheran
Top Stories
“A Permanent Mark” now showing
Art classes at Lula Bell
Getting campus ready at Bed Bath and Beyond
Apollo 11 Celebration at Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Dog shot
Dog shot and killed after attempting to bite Sidney police officer
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Gunshot detection technology approved in Dayton
Neighbors react to shooting death of 19-year-old in Miamisburg
Too few ‘yes’ votes keeps Ohio Clean Air Act in limbo
Vigil held for Graham student struck by car
More Latest Video
Helpful Resources
How to Volunteer
How to Donate
How to Find Help
How to dispose of debris
Donate Online
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
75 styles of hummus recalled for listeria risk
Excessive Heat Watch issued, health officials warn of dangers
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN