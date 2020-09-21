Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Ohio
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
First-Time Voter Project
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Entertainment News
Pass or Fail
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
‘I honestly teared up’: Man finds massive 9 carat diamond at Arkansas park
Massachusetts man dies from eating bags of black licorice
Greenville pastor skydives to raise money for Type 1 diabetes
Video
1st deadly grizzly attack recorded in nation’s largest park
Weather
Daily Forecast
A Year of Recovery
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
The Big Game
Operation Football
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers dies at 77
Top Stories
Brewers cool off Reds 3-2
NFL fines coaches $100,000 for failing to wear masks on the sidelines
Red hot Reds knock off Brewers 6-3
Jackson State introduces Deion Sanders as next head football coach
Video
Working For You
Give A Little Love
Clear the Shelters
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
Support the UNCF Walk
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Centerville man holding diaper drive for Dayton Children’s
Video
Oakwood 10-year-old performing magic tricks to raise money for Alzheimer’s Association
Video
New HVAC donated to mom with 6 children with special needs
Video
Family describes impact of Ronald McDonald House as fundraising campaign underway
Video
Living Dayton
The Virtual Home Show
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Azra’s Fall Soup Recipe
Video
Top Stories
Dayton Fellowship Club Celebrates 30 Years
Video
Top Stories
Carillon Historical Park
Video
Local Red Cross Volunteers Helping Wildfire Victims
Video
Ohio Medical Transport Job Opportunities
Video
Texas Roadhouse
Video
Programming
Dayton’s CW
What’s on TV?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
The Mel Robbins Show
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
JOBS
More
About WDTN
Contests
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Email Alerts
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Diaper Drive
Centerville man holding diaper drive for Dayton Children’s
Video
Tweets by WDTN
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Greenville pastor skydives to raise money for Type 1 diabetes
Video
Man takes cover in field after being shot on Bon Air Drive
Video
Fairborn Primary school goes remote
Video
City of Dayton rec centers offering flu shots
Video
Fairborn Primary closes Wednesday after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Centerville man holding diaper drive for Dayton Children's
Video
Don't Miss
Volunteers build playground for 6-year-old South Carolina boy with leukemia
Video
NASA sending first woman, next man to the moon in 2024
Video
80-year-old Alabama woman skydives to celebrate birthday
Video
Snake lands on Mississippi woman as she opens her front door
Mountain lion recorded stalking kids in California neighborhood
Video
Photos: More pilot whales found stranded in Australia, total climbs to nearly 500
Gallery
Watch: Bear cub tries to get into Colorado home
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Centerville man holding diaper drive for Dayton Children’s
Video
CARES Act funds to give Miami Valley residents additional options if facing eviction
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS