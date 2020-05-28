Skip to content
dayton violence
Victoria Theatre suffers ‘significant damage’ during unrest
Video
Latest Video on WDTN.com
15 arrested after protests downtown
Video
MJ's boarded up after glassdoor smashed
Video
Glass smashed at Victoria Theatre
Video
Window damaged at Lily's Bistro
Video
Chief Biehl, Mayor Whaley speak following protests, unrest
Video
Dayton imposes curfew for downtown, Oregon District
Video
Don't Miss
CNN crew released after on-air arrest while covering Minneapolis protests
Video
Turtle smashes through Georgia driver’s windshield
Video
‘I’m under here!’ Boy trapped under Jeep in his bedroom after drunk driver plows into home
Video
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 10-year-old girl scares off intruder
Video
Dramatic video shows brothers rescuing man on New York lake
Video
Boy, 6, cracks open robbery case by reeling in sunken safe
Caught On Camera: Good Samaritan braves inferno
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Tornado relief still available for Montgomery County veterans
2nd Street Market to reopen with restrictions for shoppers
More As Seen on 2 NEWS