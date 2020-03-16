Skip to content
Closings
Closings
There are currently 95 active closings. Click for more details.
dayton nursing homes
Parent company of local Heartland nursing homes dealing with COVID-19 since January
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Coronavirus confirmed in Darke County
Coronavirus threatens blood supply
UD, Premier Health offer pop-up testing site
Sanitizer Stockpile To Be Distributed
elective surgeries delayed
Ohio Secretary of State defends postponement of primary
West Carrollton schools start implementing meal, education plans amid closure
Video
Catholic Conference of Ohio suspends all public masses through Easter
More As Seen on 2 NEWS