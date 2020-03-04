dayton grocery

Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
The impact of the coronavirus on the job market
Video
Austin officials cancel South by Southwest festival
Virus cases top 100,000 worldwide as economic impact snowballs
82-year-old woman identified as victim of fatal Dayton house fire
Video
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Reds’ Lorenzen looks to become more of a two way threat
Video
Top Stories
Dragons tickets on sale beginning March 11
Flyers soar to 19th straight win 84-57 over Rhode Island
Akiyama brings international spark to the Reds
Video
UD Arena gears up to host 21 games in 13 days
Video
Community
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
Pledge of Allegiance
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Dorothy Lane Market bagger dubbed among best in US in competition
Video
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Woman wins international entrepreneur award
Video
Miami Twp. dog takes NBC TODAY Show’s ‘Best in Show’ contest
Video
Esther Price prepares for sugar rush before Valentine’s Day
Video
Experts scramble, but new virus vaccine may not come in time
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Pet of the Week
Video
Top Stories
Day Yoga
Video
Top Stories
The Green Canteen’s Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Video
Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month
Video
Jackie Kashian headlines Dayton Funnybone
Video
AAA’s Guide To Packing 101
Video
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now
Closings
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
dayton grocery
I Love Dayton: Dorothy Lane Market bagger dubbed among best in US in competition
Video
Tweets by WDTN
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Latest Video on WDTN.com
82-year-old woman identified as victim of house fire
Video
Preventing tax fraud
Video
I Love Dayton: Best bagger champion
Video
Man indicted on murder charges in death of Dunbar student
Video
2 people in Ohio investigated for coronavirus
Video
Congressman Mike Turner comments on hate groups coming to Dayton
Video
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Ohio Department of Health opens call center to help with COVID-19 coronavirus response
Video
Libraries host after school snack times
More As Seen on 2 NEWS