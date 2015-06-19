1  of  2
Breaking News
GM and union reach tentative deal that could end strike Stolen vehicle drives wrong-way on U.S. 35, crashes

Daycare

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS