Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus in Ohio
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Pass or Fail
Political News
Crime
Entertainment News
Pass or Fail
Video Game News
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Downtown Dayton restaurants adapting New Year’s Eve plans for COVID-19
Video
Nashville police records reveal previous complaint of Anthony Warner making bombs in RV
Community Blood Center seeks convalescent plasma donations amid COVID-19 surge
Video
Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, 41, dies of COVID-19 complications
Weather
Daily Forecast
A Year of Recovery
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
The Big Game
Operation Football
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Flyers to begin defense of A10 title against La Salle
Top Stories
Wright State bowler has talent to spare
Video
Browns’ playoff chances take hit with 23-16 loss to Jets
Bengals beat Texans 37-31 for first road win since 2018
Holden named Horizon League Player of the Week
Working For You
Home For The Holidays
NORAD Santa Tracker
Remarkable Woman of Dayton
Nashville Zoo Baby Giraffe Cam
Give A Little Love
Coats for Kids
Clear the Shelters
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Miami Valley domestic violence resources
Buy Local
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Foodbank hits the road in Beavercreek with mobile pantry to help those in need
Video
TikToker putting Fairborn in spotlight
Video
West Carrollton ‘Kindness Ninjas’ spreading happiness before the holiday
Video
Dayton cocktail bar giving back to non-profits
Video
Living Dayton
The Virtual Home Show
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Welcome in the New Year with Yellow Cab Tavern
Video
Top Stories
Spicy Olive Appetizers for New Year’s Eve
Video
Top Stories
Upcoming Bridal Show
Video
Wheat Penny’s Pizza
Video
Jiva Med Spa’s Laser Hair Reduction
Video
New Year’s Eve Cocktail Recipes
Video
Programming
Dayton’s CW
What’s on TV?
What’s on Dayton’s CW
The Mel Robbins Show
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Bounce TV
Court TV Mystery
JOBS
More
About WDTN
Contests
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Email Alerts
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
CompuNet
CompuNet surpasses 250K COVID-19 tests
Video
Election Results
Electoral Vote Map
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Community Blood Center seeks plasma donations amid COVID-19 surge
Video
Community Blood Center seeks plasma donations
Video
23-year-old man indicted for Harrison Twp. rape, robbery
Video
USAF museum to open late on first Thursday each month in 2021
Video
Wright State bowler has talent to spare
Video
CompuNet surpasses 250K COVID-19 tests
Video
Don't Miss
30 retailers that struggled, shrunk or closed for good in 2020
Body camera video shows shooting of man by Columbus police officer
Video
The top fast foods added and removed from menus in 2020
Pampered Pets: Americans spend big on furry friends
Video
Letters to Santa give unique look at 2020
Video
Which major stores, restaurant chains are open on Christmas Day?
Gallery
Track Santa’s Christmas Eve journey with the NORAD Santa Tracker
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Celina family watches their dog get rescued through Facebook post
Video
Foodbank hits the road in Beavercreek with mobile pantry to help those in need
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS