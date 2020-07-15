Skip to content
Colonial Village
Crews battle apartment complex fire in Riverside
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Hundreds participate in 'I Love West Dayton' project created to clean and beautify the city
Video
Kettering City Schools release reopening plans, parents have in-person every day or all-online options
Video
The Hope Center virtual groundbreaking
Video
Centerville Schools releases plans, asks parents to weigh-in on blended schedule
Video
Twitter Hack Puts New Focus On Social Media Security
Video
Man shot in Harrison Township
Video
WATCH: First responders chase tiny dog down freeway
Video
Taco Bell revamping menu, eliminating some favorite items
Video
Metal-eating bacteria accidentally discovered by scientists
Video
Colorado store receives threats after videotaped incident of woman refusing to wear mask
Video
Apple users: How to submit your claim in Apple’s $500M iPhone slowdown settlement
Video
‘Back to the Future’ DeLorean, Batmobile and Ectomobile replicas put up for sale by US Marshals
Video
Closest images ever taken of the sun released, reveal ‘campfires’ near surface
Video
Interactive Radar
SICSA fundraising continues despite rise in COVID-19 cases
Video
Montgomery County expands eligibility criteria for small business COVID-19 relief
More As Seen on 2 NEWS