College Hill Community Church
Crosses outside Dayton church raising awareness for social justice
7-year-old Clark County boy killed
Multi-family home fire in Harrison Twp.
Game of the week preview Franklin at Bellbrook
Child hit, killed by car in Clark County
Seniors need help, people need jobs; this free training program will provide both thanks to the Dayton Foundation
Turner visits Dayton Arcade
Taco Bell is removing Mexican Pizza, other items from menu
Walmart releases list of hottest holiday toys
‘He picked the wrong guy’: Man with concealed carry permit scares off would-be carjacker
Busch releases dog beer for man’s best friend
Facebook to stop new political ads the week before the election
Do not click: That ‘package pending’ message could be a scam
Family of 12 trying to rebuild after losing everything in house fire
Seniors need help, people need jobs; this free training program will provide both thanks to Dayton Foundation
Excess lead levels detected at Greenon Junior/Senior High School
