Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
21°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Home For The Holidays
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Butler Co. man charged in connection with gun used in Del Rio shooting death
Earliest single-digit temperature on record for Dayton
Future of Ohio Bitcoin program, deemed illegal, in limbo
1 hospitalized after Preble Co fire
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
The Big Game
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
HS Football Regional Semifinal pairings
Top Stories
Bengals go to 0-9 with loss to Ravens
Browns hold off Bills to end 4-game slide
Love’s career-high leads Raiders past Miami
Flyers open season with win over Indiana State
Community
Donate
Food For Friends
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
I Love Dayton
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Churches awarded for tornado recovery efforts
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Thanksgiving Desserts from Azra’s Mediterranean Cuisine
Top Stories
Rare Active
Top Stories
Nite At The Races
Miamisburg’s Star City Brewing to Celebrate Six-Year Anniversary
Prescription Drug Abuse and Prevention
Frisch’s Big Boy hosting Mindful Mondays
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Butler Co. man charged in connection with gun used in Del Rio shooting death
coldest
Earliest single-digit temperature on record for Dayton
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Venice flooding nearly touches level of infamous 1966 flood
Video
DACA In Jeopardy?
Video
Impeachment hearings go live on TV with the 1st witnesses
Video
Thousands pay tribute to Detective Del Rio
Video
Kratom consumer protection bill
Video
Rough Launch: Disney+ Launch Marred By Technical Glitches
Video
Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft
Hundreds of Ohio officers attend Det. Del Rio funeral
Beavercreek honors those who served in Veterans Day ceremony
RTA updates buses to show ‘DPD STRONG’ display
Antenna users required to rescan TV channels
More Phil Wiedenheft
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Springboro business designs shirt to benefit family of fallen detective
Dayton Young Black Professionals hosting Black Excellence Weekend
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN