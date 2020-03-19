Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
All Election Results
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Mug Shots
CMA Awards
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
FEMA, National Guard to aid three states hit hardest by coronavirus
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio: Are you an essential employee?
Video
LIST: States that have issued stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic
PHDMC Sunday update: Police will enforce Gov. DeWine’s order, PPE needed
Video
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Top Flyer: Dayton’s Obi Toppin leads AP All-American team
Top Stories
Athlete concerns grow ahead of Olympics
Video
Officials from WSU game in Indy test positive for COVID-19
Indians pay minor leaguers during hiatus, closing complex
OHSAA discusses future of high school tournaments
Video
Community
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
Pledge of Allegiance
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Dorothy Lane Market bagger dubbed among best in US in competition
Video
Top Stories
I Love Dayton: Woman wins international entrepreneur award
Video
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Simply Savory
Video
Top Stories
Vaping concern amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
Top Stories
Sylvan Learning Center
Video
Community nonprofits call for volunteers
Video
Coronavirus Forces Bars and Restaurants To Close
Video
Pet Of The Week
Video
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
DeWine announces stay-at-home order, daycare changes
Closings
Closings
There are currently 113 active closings. Click for more details.
cold rain
Storm Team 2 Forecast
Video
Tweets by WDTN
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Latest Video on WDTN.com
WPAFB first coronavirus case
Governor's order to close adult day support leaves 200+ Daytonians in need of daily services
National guard deploying
Troy nonprofit sending books to students during coronavirus shutdown to prevent learning loss
Student emergency relief campaign
Huber Heights woman uses Christmas lights to spread cheer
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Relief campaign launched to help WSU students during coronavirus pandemic
Video
SBA Administrator approves Ohio’s application for Economic Injury Disaster Loan program
More As Seen on 2 NEWS