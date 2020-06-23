Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Continuing Coverage on George Floyd
Coronavirus in Ohio
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
First-Time Voter Project
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Dayton day care center shuts down after COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Top Stories
Peaceful protesters rally against racism in Riverside
Video
Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game schedule that opens July 23 or 24
City auctions items from 2 closed golf centers
Ohio day care centers suing over COVID-19 restrictions
Weather
Daily Forecast
A Year of Recovery
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game schedule that opens July 23 or 24
Top Stories
No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Bubba Wallace
Players’ board rejects 60-game season
A noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall, NASCAR says
Hal McCoy talks MLB stalemate
Video
Community
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
Preble County teen drawing attention with chalk sidewalk spectacle
Video
Top Stories
New mural in Dayton serves as reminder recovery is possible
Video
From pandemic to injustices, doctor provides specialized care for those struggling
Video
Living Dayton
The Virtual Home Show
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Bath Fitter
Top Stories
Summer Sippers with The Spicy Olive
Video
Top Stories
Gilkey Windows
Video
Avoiding COVID-19 Scammers
Video
Gem City Sober Bar
Video
Duncan Oil
Video
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
JOBS
More
About Us
Contests
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Email Alerts
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
What’s on TV?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
chalk art
Preble County teen drawing attention with chalk sidewalk spectacle
Video
Tweets by WDTN
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Day care closes after COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Peaceful protesters rally against racism in Riverside
Video
WPAFB applies for Space Command HQ
Video
Free covid-19 testing
Video
Special education parents upset with cuts
Video
Huber Heights creating citizens board
Video
Don't Miss
Shooting of ex-wife, husband in Greene County ruled self-defense
Netflix reboots ‘Unsolved Mysteries,’ featuring Pittsfield aliens in premiere
New York woman with walker goes viral in video of her joining protest
Video
‘Unsafe load’: Porsche driver tows hot tub with homemade trailer
Get ready for beautiful sunsets: Saharan dust heading to US by next week
Gallery
Court ruling allows spouse’s mental records revealed in custody, support cases
Supreme Court rules against Trump administration in decision to end DACA
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Pop-up COVID-19 testing offered in Dayton, Xenia
Video
Dayton one of 10 communities to get $50K COVID-19 economic relief grant
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS