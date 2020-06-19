Skip to content
WDTN.com
Dayton
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Continuing Coverage on George Floyd
Coronavirus in Ohio
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
First-Time Voter Project
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Crime
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Missing kayaker found
Top Stories
Muslim community stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement with march and rally
Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 44,262 cases, 2,697 deaths
Video
1 person injured in motorcycle accident in Dayton
New Carlisle imposes 6 p.m. curfew ahead of planned protest
Gallery
Weather
Daily Forecast
A Year of Recovery
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Video
Video Center
Live Shows
Live Breaking News
Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Athlete of the Month
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Scoreboard
Top Stories
Hal McCoy talks MLB stalemate
Video
Top Stories
Nathan’s Famous 4th of July hot dog-eating contest will go on – with some coronavirus changes
Video
RMU joins Horizon League
Reds take power hitter Hendrick with 12th pick
Guns seized from Ohio home where NFL draftee Lynn Bowden was staying
Video
Community
Remarkable Woman
Black History Month
I Love Dayton
United Rehabilitation Services
Donate
Food For Friends
Lottery
Horoscopes
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
What you love about Dayton
Community Calendar
Top Stories
New mural in Dayton serves as reminder recovery is possible
Video
Top Stories
From pandemic to injustices, doctor provides specialized care for those struggling
Video
Living Dayton
The Virtual Home Show
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Pet of the Week
Video
Top Stories
Thursdates At The Melting Pot
Video
Top Stories
Affinity’s Spray Tanning
Video
Gilkey Windows
Video
Pizza Benny
Video
Virtual Job Fair
Video
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
JOBS
More
About Us
Contests
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Email Alerts
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
What’s on TV?
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Dayton police searching for missing kayaker
CAIR-Ohio
Muslim community stands in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement with march and rally
Tweets by WDTN
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Reds Hall of Fame reopens to the public
Video
1 hospitalized after crash on Harvard Boulevard
Video
Juneteenth celebration at Riverscape
Video
Free concert held at Dayton Mall
Video
Police ask for help identifying suspects in theft of gun, cash and credit cards
Video
Woman arraigned for deadly stabbing
Video
Don't Miss
Shooting of ex-wife, husband in Greene County ruled self-defense
Netflix reboots ‘Unsolved Mysteries,’ featuring Pittsfield aliens in premiere
New York woman with walker goes viral in video of her joining protest
Video
‘Unsafe load’: Porsche driver tows hot tub with homemade trailer
Get ready for beautiful sunsets: Saharan dust heading to US by next week
Gallery
Court ruling allows spouse’s mental records revealed in custody, support cases
Supreme Court rules against Trump administration in decision to end DACA
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Dayton International Airport preparing for summer travel with COVID-19 guidelines
Public Health addresses rise in COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County
Video
More As Seen on 2 NEWS