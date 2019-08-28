Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Latest Video
Local News
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Opening statements in Brooke Skylar Richardson case
Top Stories
Over 44,000 call buttons recalled for failing consumers during emergency
Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony returns home
Ohio Boy Scout leader admits to pornography, exploitation charges
10-year-old boy selling his toys to pay for his uncle’s funeral
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Live
Sports
Operation Football
Scoreboard
Team Schedules
Athlete of the Month
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
AP source: Cowboys, Elliott have deal, ending long holdout
Top Stories
Phillies beat Reds 6-2
Bengals sign Giovani Bernard to 2-year deal
Dixie claims Penn Station spirit award
Ohio State Football Coach Ryan Day speaks ahead of Saturday’s game against Cincinnati
Community
Hispanic Heritage Month
The Mel Robbins Show
Veteran Salute
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
Top Stories
WYSO hosts Listener Appreciation Concert
Top Stories
Dayton Greek Festival
Dayton Tornado Relief 5K
September Events at Barnes and Noble
Fall Menu at Santa Clara Juicery
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
Opening statements in Brooke Skylar Richardson case
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Florida feeling the impact as Hurricane Dorian heads north
2
of
/
2
Boy thrown
Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony returns home
Helpful Resources
How to Volunteer
How to Donate
How to Find Help
How to dispose of debris
Donate Online
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Trotwood to open grant applications for tornado-affected residents
Trotwood police, first responders given home security devices
Judge rules against Ohio voter purge lawsuit
Bill to allow Strauss victims to sue OSU among first to be heard after summer break
More Latest Video
Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft
Beavercreek businesses continue tornado recovery
Giant mural at Oregon District entrance nears completion
After losing 6,000 votes, Miami County holds mock election with new equipment
A look inside the newly renovated downtown Avant-Garde building
More profile-65422
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Miami Valley disaster response team opening thrift store to raise funds
Ohio self-defense law sees significant change in burden of proof
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN