Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Dayton Air Show
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Facebook and Instagram outages and bugs reported
Top Stories
Hawaii man paints face black at hearing for life sentence
Reports of unwanted sexual contact up at Coast Guard Academy
Show of hands on immigrant health care belies a thorny issue
Whaley elected to U.S. Conference of Mayors leadership
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Canellations
Live
Sports
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
OSU
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Operation Football
Bengals
Top Stories
Dragons blanked by Bowling Green
Top Stories
Reds beat Brewers 5-4 in 11 innings
Top Stories
Angels, MLB mourn Skaggs after pitcher dies in hotel room
Brewers comeback to beat Reds 8-6
Dragons homer twice in win over Cubs
Reds’ Castillo selected for All Star game
Community
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Fresh Dayboat Scallops & “Main Squeeze” Cocktail from Bonefish Grill
Top Stories
“Red, White and Boonshoft” at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery
Top Stories
New Exhibitions on display at Dayton Art Institute
July events at Barnes and Noble
Carillon Historical Park’s baby eagles take flight
“Star Spangled Boom” holiday celebration in Moraine
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
blackface
Hawaii man paints face black at hearing for life sentence
Helpful Resources
How to Volunteer
How to Donate
How to Find Help
How to dispose of debris
Donate Online
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Crayons to Classrooms helping 10k tornado impacted students
Tornado recovery grant to help Beavercreek businesses
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN