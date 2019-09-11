Skip to content
Bill de Blasio
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio drops 2020 presidential bid
Tragedy in Dayton Stories
Connor Group shares distribution plan for Oregon District victims fund
Mass shooting victims debating current plan to distribute tragedy funds
WVU basketball exhibition will benefit Oregon District shooting victims
Luncheon honors first responders after difficult year
Dayton students reflect on 2 tragedies, call for peace
More Oregon District Shooting
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Trotwood shooting on Rio Grande
Video
Air Force Marathon events begin Friday morning
Video
Springfield businesses feeling trickle-down impact of General Motors strike
Video
Dayton Broadcasters Hall of Fame
Video
Activists, businesses share reaction to Colt's decision on rifle sales
Video
Party encourages addiction-free fun
Video
Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft
Fly Zone turns Fairborn into a memorable stop for marathon spectators
Fairborn schools team with Kroger for football-themed food drive
Art exhibit showcases icons of UD basketball
Pride flags from UD’s LGBTQ support home thrown in trash
More profile-65422
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Adventure Central asks for help renovating kitchen
Churches of Christ Disaster Response Team delivers aid to Outer Banks
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN