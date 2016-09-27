Skip to content
WDTN
Dayton/Patterson
81°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Tragedy in Dayton
Dayton Air Show
Ohio
Your Local Election HQ
Ohio Statehouse News
Washington-DC
U.S. & World
Political News
Election Results
Crime
Mug Shots
Five on 2
Dayton Gas Prices
As Seen on 2 NEWS
Top Stories
Dayton Police to have bigger presence in Oregon District, downtown this weekend
Antani on Candice Keller: ‘I condemn everything she’s been saying’
Walmart pulls violent game displays but will still sell guns
Both zebras who escaped in New Braunfels have died
Weather
Tornado Recovery
Daily Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Live Cam Network
Traffic Map
ODOT Cameras
Closings and Delays
Flight Delays & Cancellations
Live
Sports
Operation Football
Scores & Schedules
OSU
Cincinnati Reds
Dayton Dragons
Dayton Flyers
Wright State Raiders
Bengals
Top Stories
Cubs clobber Reds 12-5
Top Stories
Tincaps knock off Dragons 6-2
Op football preview: Carroll Patriots
Op Football preview: Trotwood Rams
Op Football preview: CJ Eagles
Community
Clear the Shelters
Veteran Salute
I Love Dayton
What you love about Dayton
Living Dayton
Living Dayton Deals
Contact Living Dayton
Top Stories
Edward A. Dixon Gallery
Top Stories
Summer Flowers from Oberer’s
Top Stories
The Greene Canteen
Back to School Lunch Ideas
Preparations underway for Germanfest Picnic
Back To School Photography
Dayton’s CW
What’s on Dayton’s CW
Contests
More
About Us
Meet The Team
Report It
Work For Us
Recruit with Us
Contact Us
Add 2 News to your Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing
2 News and Storm Team 2 Apps
Text Alerts
What’s on TV?
Search
Search
Search
Al Central
Indians clinch AL Central title with win over Detroit
Back to School Stories
Back to School: What to know about Ohio’s sales tax holiday weekend
Back to School: How parents and students should prepare
Back to School: Find your school information here
More Back to School
Helpful Resources
How to Volunteer
How to Donate
How to Find Help
How to dispose of debris
Donate Online
Latest Video on WDTN.com
Dayton Police to have bigger presence in Oregon District, downtown this weekend
Both zebras who escaped in New Braunfels have died
Snake found swallowing its own tail
Lawmakers say proposed changes to food stamp program would leave millions hungry
More Latest Video
Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft
Dayton area schools prepare security measures in case of shooting situations
Esther Price donating all of Wednesday’s sales to Oregon District Tragedy Fund
Co-working space Nucleus announces move to Dayton Arcade
School districts meet to discuss transportation needs of tornado-affected students
More profile-65422
Interactive Radar
As Seen on 2 News
Disaster loans now available for flooding damage to some agriculture businesses
Crime Victim Compensation Team to offer financial support for shooting victims, families
More As Seen on 2 NEWS
Tweets by WDTN