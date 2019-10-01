DeWine urges lawmakers to ban sale of flavored vaping products

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The governor came up short of banning flavors immediately and it is something he is asking the general assembly to do.​

Four hundred people who vape, work at a vapor store, or own one, were in the west plaza of the Statehouse Tuesday morning trying to raise enough noise to get through to Governor DeWine and state lawmakers.​

“If he takes a flavor ban like the other states have, it’s going to rapidly shut down the 650 businesses in the state of Ohio and it’s going to leave our adult consumers without an option,” said James Jarvis of the Ohio Vapor Trade Association.​

Just hours later, DeWine announced he would not be issuing a ban on flavored vaping products himself. He wants the legislature to do it.​

“We have determined that the best course of action is to partner with the general assembly to protect kids from the dangers of vaping including banning flavored products,” said DeWine.​

DeWine blames flavored products for enticing kids to start vaping and wants to get rid of them.​

“They lure kids with sweet flavors such as fruit, candy, chocolate, menthol, mint. They get them hooked on massive quantities of nicotine and then make it all seem cool on social media,” said DeWine.​

But those outside say banning flavors affects the adults not the kids, and that kids will find another alternative.​

“Making bootleg stuff and that’s not safe or healthy for anybody involved,” said Dylan Hobbs, a vapor user and store employee. ​

Instead they have committed to reaching out to lawmakers to educate them on what responsible businesses in the industry are already doing to keep product out of the hands of kids and how they can do more.

All that chanting is possibly a preview of what we’ll see next with the ball in the court of the general assembly who answer to the people. ​

