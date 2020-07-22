Travel advisory issued in Ohio for states with higher virus rates

Ohio Statehouse News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
DeWine 7-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday, Governor DeWine announced a travel advisory for all individuals coming into Ohio from states reporting positive testing rates of 15 percent or higher for COVID-19.

The state is recommending that those individuals self-quarantine for 14 days at home or in a hotel.

The advisory applies to those who live in Ohio and those traveling to Ohio from the affected states, whether they are traveling for businesses or vacationing.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar