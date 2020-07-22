Travel advisory issued in Ohio for states with higher virus rates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Wednesday, Governor DeWine announced a travel advisory for all individuals coming into Ohio from states reporting positive testing rates of 15 percent or higher for COVID-19.

The state is recommending that those individuals self-quarantine for 14 days at home or in a hotel.

If you’re traveling from one of these yellow states, you should self-quarantine at home or in a hotel. This applies to those who live in Ohio and those traveling here from these states, whether they are traveling for businesses or vacationing. pic.twitter.com/M4A8khBniX — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 22, 2020

The advisory applies to those who live in Ohio and those traveling to Ohio from the affected states, whether they are traveling for businesses or vacationing.