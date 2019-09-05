Study finds 1 in 4 Ohioans ration medication

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohioans are critically concerned about healthcare costs and want lawmakers to address the issue, according to a new study released Wednesday.​

According to an Altarum Survey of one thousand adult Ohioans, more than half have experienced some kind of health care burden in the last year. ​

State Representative and Doctor of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics Beth Liston says 1 in 4 patients with Type-1 diabetes are rationing their insulin, leading to complications and death.​

“Unfortunately, I could share story after story like this; it’s not uncommon, it’s not unusual, I see it again and again,” she said.​

Her observations were backed up by a study that showed 1 in 4 Ohioans surveyed by Altarum admitted to not filling a prescription or cutting pills in half due to cost concerns.​

On top of those concerns, Kathryn Poe is worried she’s going to lose access to health care altogether — she is a bone marrow recipient with an existing condition.​

“It’s terrifying, it’s so terrifying. Out of literally everything in my life the idea of losing my health insurance coverage is… It feels like I’m being punched in the gut,” she said.​

Prior to her transplant, her drug cost for a single medication was 60 thousand dollars a month.​

“If an insurance company says no to me, if I lose my health insurance, I will die. There’s no, like, if,” Kathryn said.

“I think it’s important to realize that health care is an issue that impacts everyone, that all people in Ohio are feeling and that it is on us to get it together and make a difference and hopefully we’re able to do that in the next couple of months moving forward,” said Dr. Liston.​

There were measures in the state budget earlier this year that would have addressed several of the concerns.

