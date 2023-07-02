DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The state’s budget was passed by the Ohio House and Senate. Now, the budget was sent to Governor Mike DeWine’s desk for him to decide if he wants to sign it.

Members of the Ohio Senate voted along party lines during the vote. When representatives in the Ohio House were voting on the budget, several Democrats in the house voted alongside Republicans to pass the budget, which includes around $190 billion in funding.

A major change in the new budget allows all students in the state to have the option for school choice. Any student enrolled in public school would be able to apply for a voucher to go to any public or private school of their choice.

The school choice portion of the budget would be funded either partially or entirely by Ohio taxpayers.

Ohioans will reportedly experience cuts to the amount of around $3 billion. Included in the budget, the state is eliminating two of the four tax brackets. Individuals making between $26,000 and $100,000 will be paying 2.75 percent. People in Ohio making over $100,000 will pay 3.5 percent.

Two members of the Ohio Senate, one from each political party, spoke on their reaction of the budget:

“This budget benefits the wealthy and the well connected, but it leaves out low income folks, people who are struggling and frankly middle class folks,” Ohio Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio said.

“It’s about allowing Ohioans to keep money in their pocket, while also maintaining a social safety net for people in need in our most vulnerable population, and I think we landed in a good spot,” Ohio House Finance Committee Chair Jay Edwards said.

The budget also includes a few pieces of legislation, including an overhaul of the Department of Education (DOE) and a social media law.

The overhaul would give the Statehouse more power rather than DOE, while the social media law will require parental consent for children below the age of 16-years-old.