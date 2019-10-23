Senate votes to repeal ‘pink’ tax, bill heads to Governor’s desk

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Senate has voted to pass the repeal of the “pink” tax, a tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products.

The repeal was included in amendments to Senate Bill 26, which the Senate voted 30-1 to approve. Senate Bill 26 provides a tax credit to teachers who purchase school supplies.

Rep. Niraj Antani, one of the bill’s sponsors, said:

“I want to thank Senate President Obhof, Senate leadership, and all the Senators who voted today to repeal the tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products. Today is a triumph for all women in Ohio. Through the passage of this bill, women will see significant savings on tampons and other feminine hygiene products. Ohio’s taxes must be applied evenhandedly to everyone and with the repeal of this tax, women have moved one step closer to being treated more equitably under the law. I look forward to the Governor hopefully signing this bill into law!”

Rep. Niraj Antani

The bill is now headed to the Governor’s desk for his signature.

