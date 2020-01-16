Retired public employees to see cuts in health care benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Thousands of retired public employees will have to pay more of their health care costs starting in 2022 after trustees for the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System voted to reduce health care benefits.

The trustees voted 9-2 Wednesday on changes that will affect current and future retirees. Those include cuts to the monthly allowance paid to Medicare-eligible retirees to help offset health care costs.

They also include eliminating the health care plan for retirees not eligible for Medicare.

Officials say there isn’t enough money to fund health care. They say the changes are needed to keep the health care trust fund solvent.

