DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A petition summary of proposed amendment to modify the current legislative redistricting process was just rejected.

According to a release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, his office rejected the petition of a proposed state constitutional amendment on Wednesday. The initiative would have repeal Articles XI and XIX of the Ohio Constitution, but also introduce Article XX.

Yost says the rejection was issued because of the lack of accuracy and clarity.

“Having reviewed the submission, I am unable to certify the summary as a fair and truthful

representation of the proposed amendment,” the rejection letter said. “During our review of the summary, we identified omissions and misstatements that, as a whole, would mislead a potential signer as to the actual scope and effect of the proposed amendment.”

Citizens Not Politicians released a statement following the announcement of the rejection.

It is not at all uncommon for the Attorney General to reject the summary of a petition in this first early stage of bringing a constitutional amendment. We believe our summary was accurate. But we will review the Attorney General’s guidance, will make necessary adjustments, and will collect new signatures with our broad, statewide, nonpartisan coalition of partners to refile as soon as possible because it’s time for citizens and not politicians to draw Ohio’s legislative maps.” Citizens Not Politicians Spokesperson Chris Davey

On Monday, Aug. 14, the initiative was submitted to Yost’s office, according to the release.