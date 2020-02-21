COLUMBUS (WCMH) — According to the Ohio High School Athletics Association, there have been a dozen reports of referees being assaulted in the last two years.
The OHSAA says high school sports referees have been attacked by students, parents and spectators alike.
It is currently a misdemeanor to assault an official during or after a game. A bill being considered by lawmakers would make a first offense a misdemeanor with a mandatory $1,500 fine and 40 hours of community service.
However, if an item was used in the assault, like a helmet or baseball bat, the offender could be charged with a felony, even on their first offense.
All subsequent offenses would be felonies.
“I think it’s really going to send a message because if me knowing that hey if I’m going to have a felony tattooed on my record for the rest of my life I might second guess about maybe going after an official before, during, or after a game,” said Scott Bistrek, a past victim of violence against officials.
The officials insist the bill be passed by lawmakers.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Study: Unemployment may be low, but many jobs don’t pay enough
- Ex-boyfriend of missing girl’s mother says he never saw the child, AMBER Alert still active
- Comedian Brad Williams helps raise over $75,000 for bullied 9-year-old
- Woman steals nearly 150 Lego mini-figures from Missouri store
- Proposed law would stiffen penalties for assaulting officials