Over $63K released to help Pike County cover cost of Rhoden family murders case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Monday, the State Controlling Board approved the release of $63,525 to help Pike County cover the costs of the Rhoden family murders case.

State Rep. Shane Wilkin (R-Hillsboro) is a member of the State Controlling Board and says state assistance for Pike County is absolutely critical.

“The financial impact a major case like this can have on a small county is significant,” Wilkin said. “I appreciate the support of my colleagues on the State Controlling Board for Pike County as our local officials continue their work on this case.”

$1 million was included in the state budget approved by lawmakers this summer to help Pike County with expenses associated with the case.

Wilkin and State Rep. John Rodgers (D-Mentor-on-the-Lake) have also proposed House Bill 85 which would create a process for any county facing the financial hardship of a high-cost murder case to seek state assistance.

