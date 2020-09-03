COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced the state will begin monitoring wastewater to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
During his Thursday briefing, DeWine said the state will be posting about a new coronavirus wastewater monitoring network.
“The system will give us an earlier warning sign of possible COVID-19 case increases in any given community and allow decision-makers to more quickly plan prevention and response efforts,” said DeWine.
According to DeWine, each wastewater treatment plant covers specific service areas, which will help provide info on whether a local surge of coronavirus cases may be imminent.
You can find information on the wastewater monitoring network at coronavirus.ohio.gov.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- DeWine outlines forthcoming K-12 virus reporting order
- Miami University president shares update on testing efforts
- Ohio to begin monitoring community wastewater for potential surge of coronavirus
- Montgomery County ranks second in Ohio COVID-19 cases by population
- Buckeye Improvements