Ohio to begin monitoring community wastewater for potential surge of coronavirus

Ohio Statehouse News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has announced the state will begin monitoring wastewater to help contain the spread of COVID-19.  

During his Thursday briefing, DeWine said the state will be posting about a new coronavirus wastewater monitoring network.  

“The system will give us an earlier warning sign of possible COVID-19 case increases in any given community and allow decision-makers to more quickly plan prevention and response efforts,” said DeWine.  

According to DeWine, each wastewater treatment plant covers specific service areas, which will help provide info on whether a local surge of coronavirus cases may be imminent.   

You can find information on the wastewater monitoring network at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

