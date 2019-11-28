Ohio Supreme Court accepts case over city’s gun restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A divided state Supreme Court has accepted an appeal by Ohio’s capital city fighting to keep its ban on bump stocks, which allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly.
Columbus, which banned the devices last year, is challenging an appeals court ruling allowing gun rights activist Gary Witt to challenge the ban. The Columbus city attorney argued Witt hadn’t been harmed by the gun law.
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled 4-3 Tuesday to accept the case.
Two gun rights groups, Ohioans for Concealed Carry and the Buckeye Firearms Foundation, were previously removed from the lawsuit after the 10th District Court of Appeals said they didn't have standing to bring a challenge.
