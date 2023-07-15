DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An amendment to limit the amount of time some Ohio workers could work remotely was removed from the state budget.

During the week of June 12, the Ohio state budget was approved by the Ohio Senate. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed the state budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal years on July 4. The controversial amendment regarding the limitation of working remotely was removed during the budget’s conference committee.

An amendment approved by the Ohio Senate in the original legislation text aimed at limiting the number of hours for Ohio state government workers was removed. Only workers that had reasonable accommodations as a part of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) would have been able to only work up to eight hours per week from home.

** Previous Coverage of Remote Work Amendment from June **

A caucus spokesperson said Ohio Republican lawmakers don’t plan on reintroducing a similar provision to cut the amount of remote work for workers.