DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Lawmakers at the Statehouse in Columbus are weighing a bill that would ultimately ban students who identify as transgender from using the bathroom that aligns with their gender identity.

State Representative Adam Bird (R-New Richmond) brought House Bill 183 forward. He says he has had parents, schools and even superintendents reach out to him about the need for having the legislation.

“There’s a silent majority and vast majority, I believe, of Ohioans that believe that these kinds of bills are the right direction, and they’re just not willing to talk about it,” Bird said.

Casey Weinstein is also a State Representative (D-Hudson) and spoke in Columbus too. He says when he hears of an issue from his colleagues, Weinstein says he usually goes to the source to find out the concerns.

“I’d listen to the students over the 50-year-old white guy here in Columbus,” Weinstein said. “I tend to go to the source. When I hear from some of the extremists in the legislature her that this is a problem, I go and check. I have not had a single concern from my students.”

Seven local representatives have been listed as co-sponsors for House Bill 183 on the legislature’s website, with 21 total Ohio Republican House members currently in support. The House Bill will likely have its first committee hearing within the next few weeks.

The Save Women’s Sport Act, bans transgender girls and women from participating in women’s sports. The Saving Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act is proposed to not allow individuals who are minors from having access to gender affirming care. Both the Save Women’s Sports Act and Safe Act have already been introduced into the Statehouse.