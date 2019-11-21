Ohio lawmakers introduce ‘Stand Your Ground’ bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – For the first time this year, lawmakers in the Ohio Senate are looking at a bill that would remove your duty to retreat when facing a threat to your life — before using deadly force.​

State Senator Terry Johnson claims his bill is not about being a cowboy in the streets — he says it simply allows you to stop certain crimes you see happening in the streets.​

“They talk about all kinds of hypothetical situations. The situation I’m talking about is very real,” he said.​

Here’s his situation and how his bill would apply:​

“You’re walking down the street with a companion and you stop to look at something, talk to somebody, your companion goes on a few steps and then you look back up and you see someone approaching your companion with a knife; and they’ve got the knife back like this and your companion’s like this; you not only have the ability to defend yourself you could save her life.”​

But what if you are mistaken and it isn’t a knife, it’s a cellphone, or a prank, and you shoot and kill that person?​

“If you’re wrong, you’re wrong and you’re going to pay the price for it,” said Sen. Johnson.​

And if it really is a knife…​

“If you’re right and you don’t do it, someone’s dead.”​

Moms Demand Action have not officially come out against this bill yet, but they did oppose his bill last year.​

“Legislature by anecdote is something that we don’t engage in, we look at the statistics and the research and the data,” says Richele O’Connor.​

They say that data shows them one thing.​

“Stand your ground laws are not effective,” said O’Connor.​

Senate President Obhof supports this bill — it was introduced last week and was given its first hearing Wednesday. Senator Johnson says he doesn’t know if the bill will get fast tracked.​

