Ohio IDs 350 non-citizens who voted or registered in 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio’s elections chief has referred for investigation more than 350 apparent non-citizens who either registered to vote or cast a ballot last year.
Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Wednesday that 77 individuals cast ballots and 277 registered to vote. They were identified as part of a routine review.
Ohio does not maintain a comprehensive database of all non-citizens in Ohio, so LaRose’s office cross-matched voter records against citizenship statuses reported to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.
Ohio has more than 8 million registered voters.
LaRose said he has given the names to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for further investigation and potential prosecution.
