DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Members of the Ohio House passed a bipartisan bill in June regarding the pharmaceutical industry.

House Bill 73 would require pharmacies to fill prescriptions for off-label medications.

State Representatives approved the bill to protect healthcare providers in the state who prescribe drugs for off-label uses. Using medication for off-label uses is a common practice when physicians deem a drug “medically appropriate” and prescribe it for their patient.

In recent times, off-label drug usage was seen by some physicians prescribing Ivermectin to treat COVID-19. The FDA had approved Ivermectin, for example, for parasitic worms and other various skin conditions.

Representatives Jennifer Gross and Mike Loychik are the primary sponsors for the bill.